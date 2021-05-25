Chai with a twist: This Parle-G chai popsicle recipe may be your new summer favourite

The Internet may have some videos showcasing odd fusion food concoctions but sometimes it churns out recipes that can make one eager to try it out. Case in point, this chai biscuit popsicle that can easily be a nice snack during the summer season. If you’re a chai lover and love experimenting then this is indeed a perfect recipe for you to try.

Shared on Instagram by a Mahima, a food blogger from Mumbai, this chai and Parle-G biscuit popsicle has grabbed the attention of netizens. The video starts with Mahima showing how to make the popsicle with the all time favourite biscuits mixed with chai and then freezing the mixture to serve it chilled with some generous amount of crushed biscuits on top.

"Chai Biscuit Popsicles. Tag a chai lover cause they are going to loooove this! The DIVINE combo is even better in this popsicle form. & given how hot it is outside it’s the perfect way to have chai," reads the caption

Have a look:

Since being shared the clip has garnered over 43,000 views and many eager reactions. While many couldn’t wait to have a taste of the popsicle, others found the recipe creative and refreshing.

“This sounds delicious! Can’t wait to try them out,” wrote an Instagram user. “OMG This is genius,” said another. “This a nice summer snack,” commented a third.

Would you like to try out this recipe?

