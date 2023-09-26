Challenge your intellect with this mind-bending brain teaser

Maths puzzles can sometimes leave us busy for hours in search of an answer. One might use various tricks, formulas, and so on but still find it challenging to reach the solution. Now, one such maths-related brain teaser has gone viral on social media. Will you be able to solve this question?(Instagram/@mathequiz)

The question was shared on Instagram by the handle @mathequiz. This page often shares various kinds of brain teasers that might leave a person scratching their head. (Also Read: Brain Teaser: You’re a genius if you solve this maths question in 10 seconds)

In the latest question they shared, the challenge states, “If 1=1, 2 = 4, 3 = 10, and 4 = 22, then 5=?”

Take a look at this question below:

This post was shared on September 20. Since being shared, it has been liked several times. Many people in the comments section also shared that “46” is the correct solution to it. A few others wrote “42” as the answer.

What do you think is the solution? Were you able to solve this?

Earlier, another such brain teaser has gone viral on social media. This puzzle was shared on Instagram by the handle @mathcince. They also stated that 99% of people will fail to solve this question.

According to the brain teaser, 7 multiplied by 7 equals 12, 5 multiplied by 5 equals 8, 3 multiplied by 3 equals 4, and 2 multiplied by 2 equals 2. The question then asks what 6 multiplied by 6 will equal.

Will you be able to solve this question?