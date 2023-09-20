Brain Teaser: You’re a genius if you solve this maths question in 10 seconds

Are you looking for a brain teaser to stimulate your brain after a stressful day at work? If yes, we have a brain teaser that will do the trick. It features a maths question, and the task at hand is to solve it in 10 seconds or less. Do you have what it takes to solve this brain teaser? Brain Teaser: Can you solve this brain teaser?(X/@QUICKxMATHS_iOS)

The maths-related brain teaser was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) handle @QUICKxMATHS_iOS. The text accompanying the maths question reads, “Here’s today’s daily PEMDAS.” The maths question has division, multiplication, addition and subtraction. You need to apply the correct order of operations and solve this question. Do you think you can beat others and solve it in a 10-second time frame? If yes, your time starts now…

Take a look at this brain teaser shared online:

The brain teaser was shared on September 19. It has since been viewed by many people. Additionally, the brain teaser has collected scores of likes and retweets. Many puzzle enthusiasts even solved this maths question and shared their answers in the comments section.

Here’s what people wrote in the comments section:

While one individual claimed that the answer is ‘268,’ another declared that ‘718’ is the correct answer. An X user shared a two-digit number after solving this brain teaser.

Were you able to solve this brain teaser? If yes, what answer did you get?

The handle that shared the brain teaser also posted the answer in the comments. They wrote, “718.0 was the correct answer, congrats to everyone that solved it correctly.”

Earlier, another brain teaser featuring a maths question went viral online. Though there was no time limit to solve this one, the challenge was to solve it solely from mental calculations without using a pen and paper or a calculator.

