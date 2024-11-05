Chanel CEO Leena Nair on the power of compassionate leadership: 'I listen to every voice in the room'

Leena Nair, the first Indian-origin CEO of French luxury brand Chanel, recently took the stage at Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business. In a conversation, the British-Indian executive opened up about her personal journey, leadership philosophy and the values that shape her approach to business. Chanel CEO Leena Nair shared her thoughts on compassionate leadership.(YouTube/@stanfordgsb)

In a snippet from her interview shared on her LinkedIn account, Nair highlighted her commitment to compassionate leadership. She captioned the post, “Compassionate leadership was one of many topics discussed during my View From The Top interview at Stanford University Graduate School of Business.”

Compassion in business: A rare and needed approach

In the video, Nair speaks about the role of empathy and kindness in her leadership style. “I truly believe in benevolence, in kindness, in compassion, in empathy. You’ve got to do tough things in business, but doing it compassionately is very important,” she remarked. Nair explained her commitment to listening to every voice in a room, advocating for a culture where diverse perspectives are valued and respected.

Her comments highlighted her belief in “collective intelligence,” where everyone’s voice is integral, not just those who speak the loudest. “We don’t see enough role models like that. So for me, it really matters that I set a brand of leadership that’s about compassion and empathy,” Nair said while speaking with Ayesha Karnik, the View From The Top host.

From small-town India to global luxury icon

The official YouTube channel of Stanford Graduate School of Business described Nair’s journey as one of resilience and breaking barriers. "Leena shares her inspiring journey of ‘firsts’ from growing up in a small town in India to becoming the first woman of colour CEO of a major luxury brand," read the caption. The interview delved into the significant challenges she faced, her rise from a humble background to global leadership, and the valuable lessons in resilience she has gained.

A legacy of breaking barriers

Leena Nair’s career path has been marked by numerous achievements. Before joining Chanel, she was the first female and youngest-ever Chief Human Resources Officer at Unilever. Raised in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, she graduated in Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering from Walchand College of Engineering and later pursued an MBA in Human Resources from XLRI Jamshedpur. She was recognised in Fortune India’s Most Powerful Women’s list in 2021, cementing her position as an influential leader.