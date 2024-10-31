‘This is what you’ve got to offer?’: Chanel CEO Leena Nair recalls ChatGPT fail to her ‘senior leadership team’ prompt

Leena Nair is the first female CEO of the French luxury brand Chanel. In a recent appearance at Stanford University, the British Indian business executive opened up about her childhood, career, and more. She also revealed different stories and incidents from her life, including one involving a ChatGPT fail. She shared what happened when she asked the AI chatbot to produce a picture of the “senior leadership team of Chanel visiting Microsoft.” The image of Chanel CEO Leena Nair, whose ChatGPT fail story has gone viral. (YouTube/@stanfordgsb)

“All men in suits”

“It’s funny, we were at Microsoft, and we were playing around with ChatGPT on the premises. And we're like, ‘Show us a picture of a senior leadership team from Chanel visiting Microsoft’. It is all men in suits,” Nair said while speaking with Ayesha Karnik, the View From The Top host.

She expressed, “This is Chanel. Yes, 76% of my organisation is women. 96% of my clients are women. Female CEO. It was a 100% male team, not even in fashionable clothes,” adding, “Like come on! This is what you’ve got to offer? This is what you’ve got to offer ChatGPT? Come on.”

What was the interview all about?

“Leena shares her inspiring journey of “firsts” from growing up in a small town in India to becoming the first woman of color CEO of a major luxury brand. She shares insights drawn from her extensive leadership experience in human resources and now as the CEO of the iconic French fashion house," read the caption to the video posted on the official YouTube channel of Stanford Graduate School of Business.

"Leena candidly discusses the challenges she faced breaking barriers, paving the way for future female leaders, and the invaluable lessons she’s learned about leadership and resilience along the way,” it further said.

Who is Leena Nair?

Before leading Chanel, she was the first female and youngest-ever Chief Human Resources Officer of Unilever. Originally from Kolhapur in Maharashtra, she got an Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering degree from Walchand College of Engineering. She also did her MBA in Human Resources from XLRI Jamshedpur. In 2021, she was featured in Fortune India's Most Powerful Women's list.