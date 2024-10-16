Delhi CEO shares job-seeker’s cover letter with glaring mistakes, blames ChatGPT

A Delhi-based CEO was left both annoyed and amused by a job application filled with glaring errors and oversights. Ananya Narang, the founder and CEO of Entourage, shared a screenshot of the application on the social media platform X. Her screenshot shows that the candidate used a standard template to craft the cover letter but forgot to replace the placeholders with their own relevant experience and skills. Ananya Narang is the Delhi-based CEO of Entourage, a content-as-a-service platform.

For a better understanding, here is an example of what the job seeker wrote in their email to Narang:

“I'm proficient in [mention your key skills, e.g., graphic design, social media strategy, research], and I'm passionate about [explain briefly how you can add value, e.g., creating engaging content, analyzing trends, supporting strategic initiatives]. My previous experience includes [briefly highlight relevant experience or projects],” the candidate explained, conveniently forgetting to replace the placeholders with personal information.

“Just received yet another job application. No wonder we have so much unemployment today,” the CEO of Entourage wrote on X.

Amused by the job application, Narang asked X users for suggestions on how best to respond. She suspected, as did many other people, that the candidate had used ChatGPT to generate the cover letter and sent it off without proofreading.

The most ironic part? The candidate had likely applied for a content-related position, because Entourage is a content-as-a-service platform that helps clients with building a personal brand, writing newsletters and social media posts etc.

The era of ChatGPT

Narang crafted one possible reply to the application. “Thank you for your interest in the [Job Title] position at [Company Name]. After reviewing your application, it appears that your submission was an unedited message generated by an AI tool, such as ChatGPT,” she wrote.

Several other social media users expressed their amusement and shared similar responses. Some recruiters said that since the advent of ChatGPT, such applications have become common.

“Artificial intelligence and human stupidity,” quipped one person.

“Thanks for using ChatGPT. Please do not reply,” another suggested.