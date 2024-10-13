Man made to answer 50 questions in 15 minutes to apply for job: 'Even ChatGPT can't keep up'

Bizarre questions and unusual expectations may be becoming more common for job seekers as this Reddit user claimed he was asked to take a 15-minute IQ test just to apply for a job. The Reddit post which went viral quickly showed a 50-question test to be solved in 15 minutes.(Reddit/r/recruitinghell)

In a post on Reddit, the user shared a screenshot of a IQ test that asked, "Which of the following boxes should replace the question mark to complete the pattern?"

It featured nine tiles on the screen with varying patterns and the user had to predict the next one in the pattern from the five given options.

"Just a 15 minute timed examination required to move past a recruiter. This is for a client facing senior sales position by the way," the user wrote.

Take a look at the viral post here:

The post which went viral quickly was flooded with users who had similar experiences with tests for job applications.

"Jobs are just administering straight up IQ tests in their application processes. I’ve had this happen to me, too. The funny part is that having a degree is just a proxy for high intelligence, and now that they seem to be questioning that assumption, they’re literally testing for intelligence and then probably still asking for a degree on the application anyway," said one of them.

Another user said he had to take a similar test but didn't succeed at it. "I have 20 years of experience in industry and they decided that they don't want to even talk to me because I didn't pass their dumb timed test, because I took too long on getting to get correct answers," they wrote.

How internet reacted to the post

"I was facing this crap for a generic software engineering role by the way and actually they didn't even tell me what the specifics of the role was so it was stupid from the start," wrote a third user.

Other users pointed to the number of questions the user had to answer in just 15 minutes. "The real horror is that it's 50 questions, that's 18 seconds a question," one user pointed out.

"Have seen similar assessment with my Deloitte application. I just feed it to chatgpt and even chatgpt can't keep up with the time limit," said one reply.

"They had this exact test and I failed it, so their system blocks you from applying again for three months. The best part is they make you do this nonsense before you even upload your CV," read another reply.