Bengaluru techie asked to draw Indian flag, storms out of job interview: ‘I lost it’

A Bengaluru techie said that she walked out of an interview for a job after she was asked to draw a Indian flag and the Ashok Chakra using programming language CSS.

In a post on Reddit, the user said she had interviewed for a job at a "small company" which was located near her house.

"I have total 10 years of experience in frontend technologies like angular, javascript, typescript, html, CSS etc. Generally at this experience level, people ask more of real life scenarios based questions or coding skills to test logical thinking or some advance concepts," she said explaining her expectations for the interview.

However, she was disappointed when the interviewer asked her to draw the Indian flag using CSS after asking her a bunch of "theoretical questions" on CSS. (Also read: ₹41 LPA Bengaluru job vs Canadian citizenship: Indian techie, 26, faces dilemma)

"I drew it anyways.I find this question completely absurd. Then she asked me to make Ashoka chakra in that. I made it. Then she asked me to draw spikes inside the Ashok chakra. There I lost it," she wrote.

The furious techie questioned the interviewer and asked her why she was asking such questions to which the interviewer replied that she wanted to test her knowledge.

"Now if you are a frontend developer, you will see such questions don't make any sense. In fact we used to get such questions during college practical exams. I get really irritated. And I quit my interview," she wrote.

‘Testing your temperament’

Ending her post, she asked other users if interviewers need to enhance their skills and ask relevant questions based experience.

Many users agreed with her frustration at being asked basic questions while others said the interviewer might just be testing her.

"I think this is a good question for freshers. For someone with 10 years of experience, this would be totally unexpected and unnecessary," replied one user

"Maybe she was just testing when you would lose your temperament," suggested on user.