IMF's Gita Gopinath 'runs' into Chanel’s Indian-origin CEO, Leena Nair at WEF. See pic

While attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Chief Gita Gopinath ‘ran’ into Leena Nair, the Indian-origin CEO of Chanel. The two shared a delightful moment, capturing it with a photograph. Gopinath later took to X, and shared about her chance meeting and also expressed how wonderful it was to meet Nair. Gita Gopinath with Leena Nair at the World Economic Forum. (X/@GitaGopinath)

In her tweet, Gopinath wrote, “Great to finally meet ⁦@LeenaNairHR. Only in Davos does an economist run into a fashion mogul.” Alongside, she also shared the picture they took. The image shows Gopinath in a red coat and Nair in a yellow dress. As the two look at the camera for the picture, they both are all smiles.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Take a look at the post here:

This tweet was shared on January 17. Since being posted, it has gained close to 32,000 views and over 800 likes. Many took to the comments section to share their reactions to the picture. (Also Read: Volodymyr Zelenskyy slams Vladimir Putin at World Economic Forum, says he isn't 'capable of change, only humans can')

Check out what people said:

An individual wrote, “Two tallest personalities of our generation."

A second added, "Gita, with all due respect, you are the fashion and beauty queen."

A third shared, "You both look like sisters."

"Love this!" commented a fourth.