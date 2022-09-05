Chatur from 3 Idiots has video message for Aamir Khan's Rancho on Teachers' Day

Omi Vaidya, known for playing Chatur Ramalingam in the film 3 Idiots, has recently taken to Instagram in order to share a video that has a special connection to this film. And for any Bollywood loyalist who has watched this movie that featured Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranganathan Madhavan and Boman Irani in some of the lead roles, this video will come as no surprise. In this movie, Omi Vaidya also rose to fame with his portrayal of the character Chatur Ramalingam. Aamir Khan's character, who was initially known as Rancho, is challenged by Chatur to meet him ten years from then - on September 5 which was the day when they had a feud of sorts. The same date also happens to be Teachers’ Day, which has been depicted in the film as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The clip has been shared on the Instagram page of actor Omi Vaidya who has over 52,500 dedicated followers on it. His bio correctly states that he has starred in the superhit Bollywood film 3 Idiots and the American sitcom The Office. In the latter, the actor appeared in the second and fourth seasons of the show as Sadiq, the IT guy. And in the former, he famously played the role of Chatur which became iconic and evergreen ever since its release.

Watch the video that has a hilarious twist right here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Posted some six hours ago, this video has almost 34,500 likes on it so far.

“The greatest real-life timing, flex, dialogue, expressions everything,” commented an Instagram user. “Bruh this man is gold,” posted another. “Remember the date 5th Sept,” shared a third. “Wow man, you are a legend,” complimented yet another individual.