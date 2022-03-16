Chennai boy sets world record for fastest time to solve Rubik’s Cube on bicycle

Are you among those people who love solving the Rubik’s Cube? There are many people who love solving it in record time and under challenging circumstances like being blindfolded. In another such record, a boy from Tamil Nadu has set the Guinness World Record for the fastest time to solve a rotating puzzle cube on a bicycle. A video of his feat was shared by the official Instagram page of Guinness World Records an hour ago and it has already received over 66,000 views.

Jayadharshan Venkatesan from Chennai had achieved the fastest time of 14.32 seconds to solve a rotating puzzle cube on a bicycle on November 28 last year, according to the Guinness World Records website.

In the video, the boy can be seen riding a Hercules bicycle as he solves and Rubik’s Cube in record time.

“Speedcubing on a bicycle, 14.32 secs by Jayadharshan Venkatesan 🇮🇳,” says the caption of the video.

“Genius,” an Instagram user commented.“Impressive for his age, but the original speed cube solver can break it with some practice if he/she know to ride a bicycle,” another user said. “That’s insane!” said a third.

Jayadharshan had been working on polishing up his speed solving skills for two years until he was confident that he would be able to achieve this title, the Guinness World Records website says.

What do you think about this amazing record and how fast can you solve a Rubik’s Cube?