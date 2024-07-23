Chennai Google Maps location warns motorists about police checkpoints: ‘Police irupanga, wear helmets'

In every city, there are areas where cops check for traffic rule violators. In Chennai, a “kind stranger” has taken to Google Maps to warn his fellow commuters about a police checkpoint. A Google Maps location in Chennai warns commuters. (X/@santhoshsivan_)

The popular police checkpoint in Chennai has been marked on Google Maps to warn commuters about the presence of cops in the area. A screenshot of the location, shared on the social media platform X, has left thousands in stitches.

“Police irupanga helmet podhungo (Police is there, wear helmet),” the location near Phoenix Mall in Chennai is named. It warns motorists to wear a helmet due to police presence.

Take a look at the post below:

The Google Maps screenshot has racked up nearly 2 lakh views and hundreds of amused comments on X.

The comments section was mostly filled with laughing face emojis. Some applauded the commuter who created the Google Maps checkpoint, while others attested that the information provided was correct.

“In the US, FM radio stations actually announce the locations of highway patrol officers. This practice isn't seen as problematic because officers are typically stationed in accident-prone areas. By alerting drivers, it helps to reduce accidents and keep roads safer,” wrote one X user.

“Never lose faith in the kindness of strangers,” another joked.

“This social service will never be forgotten,” a third X user quipped.

This is not the first time that community-minded people have warned their fellow commuters of cops checking for traffic rule violators. Earlier this month, a similar Google Maps screenshot from Bengaluru went viral online.

A user on X shared a screenshot of Google location tags which say ‘Police irthare, Nodkond hogi,’ which translates to ‘Police will be there, watch and go.’ One X user called it an “Early disaster warning systems developed by citizens,” while another called it a “peak Bengaluru” moment.