Chennai man builds Taj Mahal-inspired memorial house for late mother

In a touching incident, businessman Amruddin Sheikh Dawood from Tamil Nadu's Chennai built a mini Taj Mahal memorial house for his late mother in Ammaiyappan near Tiruvarur. The cost of constructing the entire house, resembling the Taj Mahal, amounted to ₹5 crores.

Taj Mahal memorial house built in Tamil Nadu.(HT)

Amruddin Sheikh Dawood was only 11 years old when his father, Abdul Qader, passed away. Ever since, Abdul Qader's wife, Jailani Biwi, single-handedly took over his hardware business and raised her four daughters and a son. So to pay tribute to his mother, Amruddin decided to build a memorial house in the shape of the Taj Mahal.

This Taj Mahal-inspired memorial house was constructed using marble sourced from Rajasthan. It took two years to complete, with the help of workers, and was unveiled to the public on June 2, 2023. All religions are welcome to visit this mini Taj Mahal and pay their respects. Moreover, there is a madrasa school on the property, currently with ten enrolled pupils.

Amruddin Sheikh Dawood personally prepares biryani and serves it to a thousand people on every Amavasya since Jailani Bivi passed on the day after Amavasi.