Chickens in prams and nappies? Inside China’s bizarre but booming pet trend

A surprising trend from China is grabbing global attention —and it’s not about tech or economy this time. Chickens, long associated with the dinner table, are now becoming unlikely internet stars and household pets in several major Chinese cities.

China’s city residents are raising chickens as pets, taking them out in prams and dressing them up. (Pexels)

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What began as a quirky trend on social media has grown into something much larger.

A cultural contrast

In regions like Guangdong, where a popular saying goes, “No chicken leaves here alive,” the idea of raising chickens as pets might sound ironic. But that’s exactly what is happening, according to a report by South China Morning Post.

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One such case is that of Aguai, whose story is now being widely discussed online. What began with three fresh eggs gifted by relatives turned into something unexpected when the eggs hatched. Instead of treating the chicks as food, Aguai chose to raise them.

Meet the ‘Phoenix Fairies’

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{{^usCountry}} Aguai’s pets belong to a rare Chinese breed known as Taihe black-boned silky fowl. These birds are typically prized for their culinary and medicinal value, but in her home, they serve a very different purpose. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aguai’s pets belong to a rare Chinese breed known as Taihe black-boned silky fowl. These birds are typically prized for their culinary and medicinal value, but in her home, they serve a very different purpose. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} With their soft, snowy feathers and elegant posture, they are often nicknamed “Phoenix Fairies.” Beyond their looks, Aguai describes them as easy to manage and affordable, with monthly feeding costs staying under 30 yuan (around ₹450). ‘They understand you’: Owners share experiences {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With their soft, snowy feathers and elegant posture, they are often nicknamed “Phoenix Fairies.” Beyond their looks, Aguai describes them as easy to manage and affordable, with monthly feeding costs staying under 30 yuan (around ₹450). ‘They understand you’: Owners share experiences {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Part of what’s driving the trend is the belief that chickens are more intelligent than they are given credit for. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Part of what’s driving the trend is the belief that chickens are more intelligent than they are given credit for. {{/usCountry}}

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A man from Jiangsu, who owns a rooster nicknamed “Slanted Bangs”, said,“After raising it for a long time, it can communicate with humans, showing eye contact, temperament and emotion.”

Another owner, Alin, who has raised parrots, cats, dogs and now a chicken — believes chickens are the most emotionally connected of them all.

She points out that traditional pets often come with high costs and constant care demands, while chickens follow a simpler routine.

Where are these chickens coming from?

Many of the chickens being adopted as pets were originally meant for farms. Some are broilers raised for meat, while others are roosters that would have been discarded since they cannot lay eggs.

In some cases, supermarkets have even used chicks as promotional giveaways with purchases of eggs or yogurt. Meanwhile, farmers sell them cheaply in city parks — sometimes for as little as 1 to 3 yuan — attracting families and children.

More than just a viral trend

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What started as quirky content has turned into a reflection of changing lifestyles and attitudes. For many urban Chinese residents, pet ownership is no longer limited to cats and dogs — and chickens are quietly leading this unexpected shift.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivya Kanojia ...Read More Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after. Read Less

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