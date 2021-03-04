Child tries chocolate milk for the first time, is instantly a fan. Watch

Parents usually record all the 'firsts' for their babies... their first steps, first time trying a particular food, meeting their pet for the first the time. Such videos shared on social media are a source of joy for netizens. This video is a perfect example of such wholesome content and will likely put a smile on your face.

The video shows the moment a toddler tries chocolate milk for the first and instantly becomes a fan. The clip is 21 seconds of pure adorableness as many on Reddit have commented. Chances are you'll watch the video over and over again to see the baby's reaction to the beverage.

Watch the video below:

Posted a day ago, the video has collected over 16,000 upvotes - and counting. People have posted their reactions to the clip by praising the captured moment and also sharing their own thoughts about the drink.

"Pure delight," wrote a Reddit user. "Also my reaction to drinking it for 25 years," shared an individual. "I'm 23 years old and that's still my reaction," added another.

"My father told me the story of when my sister first tried chocolate milk. She was apparently a very picky eater, and refused it for a while. Eventually my dad convinced her. My dad asked her what she thought, and she replied, 'birthday cake'. I can’t help but imagine the same scenario playing out after this," commented a Redditor.

