Child who was told he won't be able to walk, talk attends Keith Urban's concert

The internet is filled with many heartwarming moments that make us emotional. And one such moment has caught the attention of many people. The touching interactions between a child with special needs and musician Keith Urban have gone viral on the internet. The child who was told that he would never walk or talk was seen enjoying at Keith Urban's concert.

In a video shared by Instagram user Whitney Dalene, you can see the child seated on his father's shoulder. In the video, the singer first enquires about the boy. Then, Urban takes the fan's paper guitar and signs it for him. Further in the video, the young boy's father can be heard saying, "When he was born, they said he would never walk or talk, and now he knows all of your songs." After hearing this, the singer immediately hugs him.

Since this video was shared, it has been liked more than 600 times and has several likes and comments. Many people thought that the video was heartening.

One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "This moment is a testament to your son's strength, Keith's heart, and the incredible support and love you give your son! Thanks for sharing this beautiful moment with us!" Another person said, "This melted my heart and made me teary. What wonderful parents! And, of course, we all know of Keith's genuinely tender heart." A third person wrote, "Beautiful!! Whitney, thank you for sharing this video!! Sending your little man so much love!! I hope you & your family have a wonderful holiday season!!

