Children use photo book to surprise stepdad with request to adopt them. Watch emotional video

Have you ever seen those videos which make you smile and also leave you emotional? This video shared on Twitter fits that category perfectly. It shows an interaction between two children and their stepfather.

Shared by GoodNewsCorrespondent on Twitter, the video is absolutely emotional. “Kids ask their stepdad to adopt them with a homemade choose-your-own adventure photo book they designed for him,” reads the caption shared along with the video. The caption is complete with a credit to the individual who captured the video.

Take a look at the clip:

The video, since being shared a few hours ago on Twitter, has gathered nearly 8,200 likes – and the numbers are only increasing. People couldn’t stop sharing love-filled comments while reacting to the video. A few also shared similar tales from their lives.

“I’m a bundle of tears, that’s so damn sweet,” wrote a Twitter user. “I can still remember like it was yesterday the day my 3 adult step daughters asked me to adopt them...one of the happiest days of my life....brought me to tears,” shared another. “Did I start sobbing? Yes, I did,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on this video showcasing the beautiful bond of love?

