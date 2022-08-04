Child's parting message to dog he has grown up with will leave you teary-eyed

Saying goodbye to pets, especially if you have grown up with them and bonded well, is one of the hardest things one can go through. And a video that documents just the same was posted online. "The end of an era: Moving day has arrived, and Buddy's family is packed up and ready to hit the road. ALL THE FEELS," reads the caption that was posted along with the video. "Things will be different, for sure, and we'll miss them like crazy. But this is not goodbye, it's more like 'See you later, alligator'," it added.

The video was shared on Instagram by a page dedicated to a dog named Reagandoodle. The video opens with a text insert, "Reagandoodle and little Buddy, best friends from the start." It then shows several pictures of buddy and the dog. Towards the end, Buddy records his parting message. The video has left people teary-eyed and may make you a bit emotional.

Watch the video below to listen to Buddy's parting message:

The video was shared a day ago. It has since accumulated over 3,500 likes. Netizens also posted several heartwarming comments.

"Sending love and hugs!" posted an Instagram user. "Beautiful. What a special bond," shared another with several emoticons. "Such a precious bond," wrote a third. "The thought of them leaving is breaking my heart, I can't imagine what it's like for you and your husband. And Reagan too. I know there will be visits, in both directions, so look forward to those. Hugs to your family," shared a fifth. "We have absolutely loved watching this duo. You guys are the sweetest family , distance can never break this beautiful bond. We love all of you," expressed a sixth.

