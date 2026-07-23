Chilling CCTV footage: Leopard enters liquor store in Rajasthan, attacks two men

A chilling video captured on CCTV shows the terrifying moment a wild leopard barged into a liquor store in Rajasthan and attacked two people. The incident occurred in broad daylight, catching the men completely off guard.

Snippets from a video showing a leopard attacking a man. (Screengrab (X))

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In the harrowing CCTV footage now going viral across social media platforms, a wild leopard is seen sprinting directly toward an unsuspecting man before aggressively leaping onto him. Within seconds, the big cat forces its way inside the store, cornering and mauling the terrified individual near the counter.

Also Read: Leopard spotted in Ahmedabad housing society; forest teams launch search

Though deeply startled and shocked by the sudden attack, the man demonstrates extraordinary composure by backing away from the predator. As the disoriented animal searches for cover beneath a nearby table, the man swiftly dashes out to safety.

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{{^usCountry}} Reportedly, he managed to shut the doors, trapping the wild leopard inside. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reportedly, he managed to shut the doors, trapping the wild leopard inside. {{/usCountry}}

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“I somehow pushed the leopard away and ran towards the exit,” 25-year-old Sanjay Gurjar, the man who fought off the leopard, told the Sun.

He added, “As I ran, I pulled the shutter down. Then I lost consciousness.”

Also Read: Leopard attack in Lakhimpur: 45-year-old woman falls prey, 10th casualty this year

The other man who was attacked is identified as 40-year-old Fateh Lal Koli. Reportedly, a third man was attacked by the same leopard.

How was it rescued?

The five-year-old male leopard triggered a five-hour operation. Finally, it was tranquilised using a dart by wildlife specialists.

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