China CEO who gave 237 crore in bonuses says he fired employee for shaming mother

The man billed as China’s most generous boss once fired an employee for not inviting his own mother to his wedding. Cui Peijun, founder and chairman of Henan Kuangshan Crane Co, sparked an online conversation after revealing that he let go of an employee who was embarrassed of his mother.

Most generous boss

Cui Peijun is the founder and chairman of Henan Kuangshan Crane Co,

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Cui Peijun handed out 180 million yuan ($26 million or around ₹237 crore) ) as year-end bonuses to his company employees in February this year. The act earned him the nickname of “China’s most generous boss”.

Peijun said that high bonuses could help out young employees who are under financial pressure due to mortgages and loans. This is not his only act of generosity — according to a South China Morning Post report, he has distributed 35 million yuan in grants to over 4,800 university students from low-income families over the past 12 years.

Firing an employee

According to local news outlet Daxiang News, the company began a summer internship and training programme on July 21. A total of 331 employees' children enrolled in the initiative.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking at the opening ceremony, Cui highlighted the importance of family and parents. He said that respecting one's parents is “the foundation of being a decent person.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking at the opening ceremony, Cui highlighted the importance of family and parents. He said that respecting one's parents is “the foundation of being a decent person.” {{/usCountry}}

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(Also read: ₹236 crore year-end bonus: 'Boss who loves giving out money the most'">Company rewards employees with ₹236 crore year-end bonus: 'Boss who loves giving out money the most')

He also shared the story of an employee he had dismissed after learning that the man had not invited his mother to his wedding because he was ashamed of how she looked.

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Recalling the incident, Cui said he asked the employee: “Your father died when you were two, and this is how you treat your mother?” The employee was later fired.

Employee apologises

The employee later came back to Cui's office and reportedly knelt before him to apologise. He said he had been unable to find another job, but Cui stood by his decision and did not take him back. “I have no respect for you. I’m sorry, but you must leave,” Cui stated.

After the employee's mother retired, Cui is said to have offered her a job in the company's logistics department. The role reportedly came with the same pay as her previous job. He said he was worried that her son might not take care of her in old age. The woman has not made any public statement about the incident.

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The story soon went viral on mainland Chinese social media, where it received more than 24 million views.

Several social media users backed Cui's decision. They said the dismissal was in line with the company's values and viewed it as a valid management decision.