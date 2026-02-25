Company rewards employees with ₹236 crore year-end bonus: 'Boss who loves giving out money the most'

A Chinese company and its boss have caught the internet’s attention for handing out 180 million yuan ($26 million or around ₹237 crore) in year-end bonuses out of 270 million yuan in profits. The company has built a reputation for generous employee rewards. (Unsplash/Representational image)

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, Henan Kuangshan Crane Co., Ltd. held its annual gala on February 13, where more than 60 million yuan (about $8.7 million) in cash was handed out on the spot. Around 7,000 employees attended the event, with 800 banquet tables set up for the celebration.

Videos circulating online show long tables covered in stacks of cash, as employees were invited on stage to count the money themselves. Whatever amount they managed to count during the activity, they were allowed to take home. Some workers were seen carrying bundles of notes in their arms, while others struggled to hold the thick stacks of cash.

Including bonuses distributed online, the total year-end payout exceeded 180 million yuan. The company’s reported net profit for 2025 was 270 million yuan, meaning nearly 70% of its earnings were shared with employees, according to the outlet.

‘Boss who loves giving out money the most’ At the event, company chairman Cui Peijun, who holds about 98.88% of the firm’s shares, surprised staff by scrapping planned appliance gifts. “Why are we giving out washing machines? Do you think gold prices have gone up? In previous years, we gave necklaces and rings. Bring up the cash and give everyone another 20,000 yuan,” he told the finance department on stage.

Founded in September 2002, Henan Kuangshan Crane Co., Ltd. manufactures and services cranes and material handling equipment, with operations spanning over 130 countries.

The company has built a reputation for generous employee rewards. In 2024, it recorded a net profit of 260 million yuan, distributing 170 million yuan among staff. Last March, on International Women’s Day, it also gave nearly 1.6 million yuan in bonuses to 2,000 women employees.

Cui’s repeated acts of largesse have earned him the nickname “the boss who loves giving out money the most”. Responding to the label, he said, “It is not that I love giving out money, it is that young people are burdened with car loans and mortgages and any relief we can offer helps.”