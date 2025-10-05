China’s newest mega bridge video makes people say ‘Americans have some catching up to do’

China recently unveiled the world's highest bridge, which reportedly would cut down a two-hour mountain trip to just two minutes. A video of the megastructure has left people in awe. Many flocked to social media to express their surprise at the bridge, with many, including Americans, saying it would take their nations a very long time to create such a marvel. The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, the world's highest, unveiled in China. (Screengrab (X))

The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge soars about 2,050 feet above a river in Guizhou province. It is twice as high as the Royal Gorge Bridge, the highest in the United States, which towers 956 feet above the Arkansas River in Colorado, reported NBC News.

Guizhou province is also home to the world’s second-highest bridge, the 565-metre Beipanjiang Bridge.

An X user shared a video of the bridge, which has now gone viral. “China officially opens the world’s tallest bridge, completing the project in under 4 years. The bridge features a restaurant at the top, a whopping 2600 ft above the river. The bridge not only cuts a 2-hour drive to 2 minutes, but also features as a theme park with a glass skywalk, a high-speed glass elevator, and a waterfall off the edge of the bridge. Visitors can also bungee jump off of it. The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge is 2050 feet above the river and spans 4600 feet over the river. Insane,” Collin Rugg tweeted.

How did social media react?

People had a lot to say about the megastructure. An individual remarked, “Meanwhile, it took New York 65 years to open the Second Avenue subway.” Another added, “We need this in San Diego. Americans have some catching up to do.”

A third posted, “That would take 50 years in the UK, then get cancelled before being completed.” A fourth wrote, “Meanwhile, on Staten Island, tiny 13.9-mile-long, overcrowded with 500K residents, there’s only one bridge connecting them to Brooklyn, which is one of NYC’s four other boroughs.”

"The opening of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge reduces travel time between the two sides from two hours to two minutes," Zhang Yin, head of the provincial transport department, said at a press conference.

She added that the bridge's opening makes “enormous improvements to regional transportation conditions and (injects) new impetus into regional economic and social development.”

(With inputs from AFP)