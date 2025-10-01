‘House of compassion’: Chinese man opens free shelter for families of hospital patients

A man in eastern China has been praised online for offering free shelter to the families of hospital patients who could not afford accommodation. A Chinese man offered free shelter to hospital visitors in need.(Representational image/Unsplash)

According to a report by South China Morning Post, 39-year-old Zheng Gang from Jinan in Shandong province was inspired by his own experience of illness.

Zheng was diagnosed with a brain tumour during a routine physical check-up in 2020 and was admitted to the intensive care unit at Qilu Hospital of Shandong University. After 45 days of treatment, he recovered, but the memory of that difficult period stayed with him.

Witnessing hardship at hospitals

During a later hospital visit, Zheng noticed that many relatives of patients were sleeping on the floors. He said the sight deeply moved him because he remembered how exhausting it had been for his own family to care for him. “I knew it was not easy to look after patients,” he recalled.

Big hospitals in China’s provincial capitals attract people from rural areas due to better medical resources. Many visitors cannot afford hotels, with local rooms costing more than 150 yuan a day.

Establishing the ‘house of compassion’

Determined to help, Zheng rented a flat near the hospital in 2022, as reported by SCMP. He installed bunk beds and named it the house of compassion. The modest flat can accommodate up to 15 people at a time. Families are welcome to stay as long as needed, whether for a few days or an entire month.

The shelter also provides free rice, noodles and oil so that guests can cook for themselves and for their patients. While the monthly rent for the flat is around 1,000 yuan, Zheng covers the cost himself.

A new profession and a new mission

After recovering, Zheng also began working as a medical escort. This growing profession involves accompanying patients to hospital visits, guiding them through online registration, paperwork and the maze of large hospitals. It has become particularly important for elderly people who live alone.

Every afternoon, Zheng stands near the hospital carrying a cardboard notice about the House of Compassion. Families in distress are invited to his home. Over the past four years, he said, more than 300 families had found refuge there.

His gesture, both practical and heartfelt, has turned him into a quiet hero whose compassion has resonated across Chinese social media.