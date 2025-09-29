'Chinese are always coughing': Tennis star Lorenzo Musetti apologises for on-court outburst

An Italian tennis player has issued an apology to Chinese fans after an on-court outburst in Beijing sparked outrage. It all started after Lorenzo Musetti, 23, was set off when he heard coughing in the crowd during his match against France’s Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard at the China Open on Friday. Musetti issued an apology for his behaviour at China Open. (Instagram/@lore_musetti)

In the second-set tiebreaker, the world No. 9 erupted at the crowd. “They are always coughing, these f***ing Chinese,” he exclaimed, as per a report by the New York Post. “They are always coughing, for f**k’s sake. They cough every three seconds,” he said.

Musetti went on to win the match. But the on-court outburst prompted outrage on social media, with many accusing him of racism.

On Saturday, the 23-year-old took to Instagram to address the Chinese fans and apologise for his actions. “I would like to sincerely apologize for what I said in frustration yesterday during my match,” he wrote.

“My words were directed only at a few individuals in the crowd who were coughing repeatedly and disturbing the play,” Musetti continued. “They were never, in any way, meant for the Chinese people. It happened in a moment of stress and tension in the second tiebreak, but still, this is no excuse at all. I realize that the way I expressed myself was wrong and inappropriate, and it hurt many Chinese fans’ feelings. I deeply regret it and feel very remorseful,” he said.

“I have always admired the Chinese people and I truly appreciate playing in your country. I have been coming back to China since 2018 and I always feel very welcome here. I am grateful for the incredible support I constantly receive and for the many fans I have in China. Once again, I am truly sorry. I respect you deeply, I feel at home here, and I value the warmth and kindness I have always received from you,” he wrote.

US tennis star apologises for comments on Chinese food

Musetti is the second player this month to apologise to Chinese fans. Earlier, American player Taylor Townsend, in China for the Billie Jean Cup, made headlines for her comments about Chinese food that was served at a buffet. “These people are literally killing frogs, bullfrogs,” she said in a video posted on her Instagram account that has since been deleted.

She later issued an apology, saying she “had nothing but the most amazing experience” in China and that her previous remarks were “not representative of that at all.”