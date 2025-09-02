Chinese boy, 11, makes $550 a month selling milk tea, lauded for ‘business sense’

An 11-year-old boy from Hunan province has captured attention online in China after earning 4,000 yuan (US$550) a month by selling milk tea at a night market during his summer holidays. A Chinese boy ran a milk tea stall during summer break and made $550,(Representational image/Unsplash)

According to a report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the boy, nicknamed Nuomi, has been lauded for his sharp “business sense” and entrepreneurial spirit.

Reward for academic excellence

Nuomi, a Primary Five student from Changsha, was allowed to set up the stall by his mother after excelling in his school exams. His mother, surnamed Li, said she wanted to reward him for coming first in his class. He had scored a perfect 100 in English and mathematics, and 98 in Chinese.

“He has always shown an interest in gourmet food and has a head for business,” Li told SCMP. She explained that her son had independently studied milk tea recipes and visited local night markets for two evenings to understand operations before setting up shop.

Careful planning pays off

Nuomi’s stall opened on July 17 and operated daily from 6.30 to 11 pm. Before launching, he even analysed market locations to secure the most profitable spot. His efforts soon bore fruit. Though the business sold only six cups of tea on its first day, it attracted crowds after Li posted about it online.

“The stall’s popularity gave him a real boost in confidence,” Li said. She added that at times business was so brisk that her son did not even have a chance to eat dinner.

Teamwork and earnings

To keep up with demand, Nuomi occasionally paid his grandmother and a classmate to help out. The classmate’s mother supported the idea, seeing it as an opportunity for her daughter to gain life experience.

The stall brought in around 4,000 yuan a month, with net earnings of about 3,000 yuan after deducting material costs and wages. “We are treating this purely as fun. When school resumes in September, he will focus fully on his studies,” Li explained.

Passion for food

Beyond milk tea, the young entrepreneur is already known in his family for making elaborate dishes such as sushi and sandwiches, which many adults find challenging to prepare.