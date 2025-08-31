‘Kitni pyari lag rahi ho’: Indian man’s mother adorably places bindi on Chinese mother-in-law. Watch

A heartwarming video capturing a tender exchange between an Indian mother and her Chinese daughter-in-law’s mother has gone viral online. The clip, shared by user Somendra Solanki, shows his mother gently placing a bindi on the forehead of his Chinese mother-in-law, an act that beautifully symbolises love, respect, and the blending of traditions. An Indian man captured his mother adorably putting a bindi on his Chinese mother-in-law.(Instagram/somysolanki)

(Also read: Chinese man discovers neither of his sons is biologically his after DNA test prompted by fight)

In the video, Solanki can be heard filming from behind the camera as his mother lovingly says, “Kitni pyari lag rahi ho... so beautiful.” She then goes a step further by adjusting her Chinese relative’s hair, ensuring she looked graceful in her new look.

Take a look here at the clip:

The beautiful caption

The video was posted with a heartfelt caption: “My Indian Maa adorably placed a bindi on my Chinese Saasu Maa – such a beautiful moment of love, respect, and traditions blending. Truly blessed to witness this bond.”

Internet users react with love

The clip has garnered over 278k views and has received an overwhelming response, with users showering praise on the heartwarming bond. One viewer commented, “This is the real beauty of cultural exchange, so pure and truly heart-touching.” Another remarked, “Indian traditions always have a way of making people feel included and loved.”

One user wrote, ““I will really miss your mumma in the videos when she goes back to India. She is so beautiful and always has a lovely smile.” Another added, “The way she says so beautiful completely melted my heart.”

A viewer shared a personal note, “This reminded me of my own mother welcoming my wife into our family, it is beyond words.” Another echoed the sentiment by saying, “The respect shown here is exactly what binds relationships across borders.”

One user summed it up perfectly: “Love and respect need no language. This video says it all.”