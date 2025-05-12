Chinese man lands in ICU with punctured lungs after fake doctor performs acupuncture

A man from central China narrowly escaped death after receiving acupuncture from an unlicensed practitioner in a cybercafe lounge, according to a report by the South China Morning Post. A Chinese man was rushed to ICU after an acupuncture treatment by an unlicensed practitioner.(Representational image/Pixabay)

Improper diagnosis and treatment

The victim, surnamed Gao, was originally diagnosed with a benign tumour — a fibroma — beneath his shoulder blade. His wife, Zhang, sought alternative treatment through a friend in Henan province, who introduced them to a so-called doctor with no medical credentials.

This unqualified individual claimed that Gao did not have a tumour but an “air bump” — a non-existent condition — which he could allegedly cure with a few acupuncture sessions.

First session turns into medical emergency

As per the outlet, on February 22, the first treatment was carried out in the lounge of a cybercafe owned by Zhang’s friend. Shortly after the needles were inserted into Gao’s back, he began experiencing severe breathing difficulties and lost control of his bodily functions.

He was rushed to hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with respiratory failure and pneumothorax — a life-threatening condition often resulting from a punctured lung. Gao was immediately admitted to intensive care in critical condition.

According to the hospital doctors, “he would have been dead” if they had arrived at the ICU even a minute later, they told the couple’s friend.

Barefoot doctor vanishes

Initially, the unlicensed acupuncturist claimed he would take responsibility for the incident, but soon disappeared and blocked Zhang on social media, according to the outlet. In her pursuit of justice, Zhang sought help from Henan TV and eventually located the man’s residence.

There, the man’s father revealed that his son was a so-called “barefoot doctor” — a term historically used in China for rural health workers with minimal training. He confessed that his son had no medical licence and had only learned acupuncture and massage by observing others.

Legal consequences loom

Zhang’s friend admitted he had received treatments from the same man for minor ailments such as neck pain, and believed them to be effective. He also acknowledged he was aware the man had no registered place of practice but “did not find it odd”.

According to the outlet, Chinese law permits only licensed doctors to perform medical procedures at authorised institutions. A spokesperson for the local health commission confirmed that they had submitted documentation to the police and public prosecutor to pursue the case.