Chinese mother sold sons for $11,600, spent it all on livestream hosts and shopping

A woman in China has been sentenced to over five years in prison after she sold both her biological sons to fund her obsession with tipping livestream hosts, according to a report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP). A woman in China sold her two sons to fund tips for livestreamers.(Representational image/Unsplash)

Mother sold babies to fund livestreaming obsession

The woman, identified by her surname Huang, is a 26-year-old from Guangxi province in southern China. With only a primary school education and no stable support system, she moved to Fuzhou in Fujian province and took up odd jobs to survive.

As per SCMP, in October 2020, she gave birth to her first son. Unable to raise the child due to financial constraints and the absence of the father, she chose to sell the baby. Her landlord, surnamed Wei, introduced her to a relative, surnamed Li, whose son was infertile and looking to adopt. The child was sold for 45,000 yuan (approx. US$6,300), all of which Huang spent on tipping livestreamers.

Deliberately conceived second child to sell

When the money ran out, Huang took even more extreme steps. According to the report, she actively sought out men with the intention of conceiving a second child solely to sell the baby. In 2022, she gave birth to another son, whom she named Guyu. She sold him to a broker for 38,000 yuan (US$5,300), who later resold the baby for 103,000 yuan (US$14,000). Once again, Huang spent the entire amount on lavish items, including online tips and clothing.

Authorities intervene, children rescued

On April 13, 2022, authorities were alerted about Huang’s actions. A police investigation uncovered chat records on her phone indicating child-selling negotiations. Both boys were successfully rescued in April 2022 and are now under the care of local civil affairs departments, awaiting adoption.

Sentencing and legal action

According to SCMP, on July 8, the Fuzhou Jin’an District People’s Court sentenced Huang to five years and two months in prison for fraud and child trafficking, along with a fine of 30,000 yuan (US$4,000). Li was handed a suspended sentence of nine months for purchasing a trafficked child, while Wei received a seven-month prison term.