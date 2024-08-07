Chinese woman disconnects life support of husband who left her for mistress

A Chinese woman disconnected her husband’s life support as revenge for his philandering ways. According to a report in South China Morning Post, the 38-year-old man had left his wife and was living with his mistress while still married. A woman in China disconnected her husband's life support (Representational image)

The man, from China’s Liaoning province, suffered a brain haemorrhage at his mistress’s home recently and was rushed to the hospital. He was admitted into the intensive care unit. However, when doctors tried to find the woman who had brought the man to the hospital in order to get her consent for surgery, they discovered that she had disappeared.

Meanwhile, another woman entered the hospital and claimed to be the man’s wife. A doctor, surnamed Chen, told her that her husband was in a critical condition. He had slipped into a coma and had low chances of surviving an operation.

She was also told that the cost of surgery was prohibitively high and that he could sustain only a little while longer on life support.

The wife replied saying her husband had been cheating on her for over a decade. He did not provide her with financial support and had no feelings for her. She herself did not love him.

She refused to sign the consent form and asked the doctors to remove her husband’s life support. It is not clear whether the man had any other relatives present at the hospital and if they were consulted.

As per Chinese law, it is mandatory for doctors to explain surgery risks to the patient’s next-of-kin and obtain their written consent.

The wife’s decision to remove the life-supporting tracheal tube sparked a heated debate on Chinese social media.

“She is heartless. No matter what, giving up treatment is giving up a life,” one person wrote on Douyin. “Your wife will accompany you until old age. Treating your wife well is treating yourself well,” another countered.