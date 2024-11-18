Chinese woman’s marriage on the brink of divorce after husband demands paternity test over baby’s dark skin

A young Chinese woman’s joy turned to heartbreak after her husband asked for a paternity test, citing concerns over their newborn baby’s dark skin, according to a report by Oddity Central. Chinese husband demanded a paternity test after their baby’s dark skin, leaving the mother heartbroken. (Unsplash)

A startling request after birth

The bizarre case has captured attention after the woman, a 30-year-old from Shanghai, shared her distressing story on social media. According to China Times, the woman gave birth to her baby via C-section, and her husband’s reaction to the child’s appearance left her in disbelief.

(Also read: Viral video shows women as ‘live mannequins’ in China mall, leaves internet shocked)

When the father first laid eyes on his newborn son, he reportedly stared at him in confusion and refused to hold him, citing the baby’s unusually dark skin as the reason for his shock. The woman, who also found the baby’s skin tone unusual, felt embarrassed. She even felt the need to clarify, saying, “I have never been to Africa and I don’t know any black people.”

Paternity test request stuns mother

The woman revealed that, instead of feeling the joy that comes with the birth of a child, her husband’s response was cold and distant. He asked for a paternity test to confirm that the baby was his, leaving the mother feeling betrayed.

While the woman agreed to the test, knowing it would prove the baby’s paternity, she expressed her feelings of hurt, saying that the trust in their relationship had already been broken.

(Also read: Chinese woman becomes 'stiff wooden person' as she stops eating, using toilet after being scolded at work)

Support and advice floods in

The woman’s post went viral on Weibo, where many user quickly rallied to her support, reassured her that there was nothing wrong with her baby’s dark skin. Several commenters explained that it was common for newborns to have dark skin, which often lightens as they grow older due to the thinness of their skin and poor circulation at birth.

“This is very common. Newborns often have dark red skin that will gradually lighten over time,” said one commenter, while another expert pointed out that the phenomenon is perfectly natural. While many rallied behind the mother, others focused on the husband’s behaviour, expressing concern over his lack of faith in his wife.