Chinese worker tries to poison pregnant co-worker to avoid her extra workload

In a disturbing incident, the police in China are investigating a woman who allegedly tried to poison her pregnant co-worker. As per reports, she did so to terminate the co-worker's pregnancy by repeatedly poisoning her water so she could avoid the higher workload which her maternity leave would cause. The police is investigating the matter. (Pixabay)

According to Oddity Central, the malicious plan was apparently discovered when the victim realized that her water continued to taste weird, regardless of the source. She initially believed it was the office's water supply, but the taste continued even when she switched to bottled water. She then decided to look into it more. (Also Read: Video: Shopping mall floor in China collapses, 2 people suffer injuries)

After one of the victim's friends joked that someone in the office was attempting to poison her, she decided to put the hypothesis to the test by videotaping her desk. That's how she spotted one of her colleagues in the act of pouring a powder-like substance into her water bottle before hastily turning away and leaving without being noticed.

The victim reported the incident to the police. On March 18, workers from the Hydrology and Water Resources Investigation Bureau stated that they were taking the matter very seriously and were awaiting the results of the police investigation before taking action, reported South China Morning Post. (Also Read: Gen-Z employees in China are wearing ‘gross’ pyjamas to office. This is the reason behind the viral trend)

A lawyer informed National Business Daily that if the woman's acts were motivated by the intent of harm, they may be considered a crime of injury, regardless of whether the drug was toxic or caused actual bodily harm.

After the video of the woman allegedly trying to poison the victim's drink was shared on Chinese social media, it caused outrage among the people.