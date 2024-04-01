 Video: Shopping mall floor in China collapses, 2 people suffer injuries | Trending - Hindustan Times
Video: Shopping mall floor in China collapses, 2 people suffer injuries

ByVrinda Jain
Apr 01, 2024 12:15 PM IST

The incident happened in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu province, on March 23 and has shocked many people.

A section of a floor of a shopping mall in China collapsed, leaving a woman and a construction worker trapped under rubble. The incident happened in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu province, on March 23 and has shocked many people. The terrifying incident was caught on camera by a CCTV, as per reports.

Snapshot of the shopping mall collapsing. (X/@Morbidful)
Emergency workers quickly arrived at the scene to free the woman and the construction worker. According to ABC News, Huang, the mall's representative, told reporters at the scene that both were hurt but in stable condition. As per Mr Huang, the construction worker had leg injuries from fallen debris, while the shopper suffered fractures. "As they are our customers, we, as the responsible party, have been actively handling the aftermath and providing necessary assistance," said Huang.

The cause of the collapse is still under investigation, reported ABC News.

The video of the incident shows a floor full of clothes and a woman picking them. As she is looking among the variety, the floor suddenly collapses and falls. The video also shows how the woman was swallowed by the collapsed floor. The clip features another person who narrowly escaped from being hurt. (Also Read: China gets a taste of 'India's finest' alcohol as Indian embassy holds whisky tasting event)

Watch the video of the floor collapsing here:

This video was shared on March 30. Since being posted it has gained close to 19 million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Check out how people reacted to this clip:

An individual wrote, "They have different building codes, they were lucky no one wasn't seriously hurt."

A second added, "Damn, terrible infrastructure."

"Why was the shop built on hollow ground without a solid foundation?" posted a third.

A fourth commented, "The price you pay for cutting costs over safety norms."

"That must have been terrifying for both of them. Hope they're okay," shared a fifth.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
