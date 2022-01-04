Chocolate lassi with chilli as a secret ingredient leaves netizens confused

Do you like chocolate milkshake? If so, you will probably also like chocolate lassi. But the only deciding factor that may make you change your mind with regard to this video of a recipe posted on Instagram, is its secret ingredient. It’s Thai chilli pepper.

The video opens to show Shihan Chowdhury, who goes by the alias Chili Pepper Cooks on Instagram, making some Toblerone lassi. The video shows him adding pieces of the chocolate, Thai chilli pepper and honey with dahi to prepare the drink.

“Toblerone lassi - what type of lassi do you want me to do next?” reads the caption accompanying the video.

Watch it here:

Since being shared on Instagram on December 6, this video has garnered more than 19,500 likes and several reactions from people who couldn’t quite fathom the need for the chillies in lassi.

“Dude, you know there's no need of adding Thai pepper chili into everything?” wrote an Instagram user. “I'm actually in shock as to how you manage to come up with such amazing creative recipes,” complimented another. “I need this in my life right now,” posted a third, followed by some fire emojis. “Who makes lassi with chilli?” asked another, followed by a confused emoji.

What are your thoughts on this lassi?

