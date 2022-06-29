Choreographer couple shows dance moves to iPhone text tones. Video goes viral

How would dancing to iPhone text tones look like? This is a question that you may have never asked yourself but this choreographer couple did. That is why we have this entertaining video that shows them showcasing different movies to various iPhone text tones. The video, shared on Instagram, is now going viral and making people smile. There is a possibility that it may have the same effect on you too.

The couple Austin and Marideth Telenko posted the video on their official Instagram page. “We give you… the COMPLETE 40 tone compilation,” they wrote and shared the video. The wonderful video shows them doing different moves and they are simply amazing to watch.

Take a look at the video that is absolutely delightful and oddly satisfying to watch:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 2.1 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various appreciative comments.

“My fave is the last one for sure hahaa,” wrote an Instagram user. “Brilliant,” posted another. “Quite possibly the best series ever produced,” commented a third. “I would pay to see this in concert,” expressed a third. “OMG its overrrr- what are we gonna do now? This was the most epic thing ever. Pls do ring tones next!” urged a fourth. Many also showcased their reactions through heart or laughing out loud emoticons.