Chris Hemsworth shares pics of daughter on Thor set 11 years apart, posts sweet caption

Proud papa Chris Hemsworth recently took to Instagram to share two images of himself with his daughter India Rose Hemsworth. What makes the pictures interesting is that they both are from sets of Hemsworth’s movie Thor but are taken 11 years apart. The post has now created a buzz among people.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Here’s two pics of me and my daughter. One was the first time she was on set 11 years ago, the other is the most recent on Thor: Love and Thunder. She’s my favourite superhero,” wrote the actor known for portraying the character of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe wrote.

The first image shows the actor in Thor’s getup looking at his daughter who was a toddler at the time. The second picture shows him hugging his little princess who also played the character of Love, daughter of antagonist Gorr, in the film.

Take a look at the wonderful post:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, it has gathered over 5.9 million likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various beautiful comments. A few also showcased their reactions through emoticons.

“You’re an awesome daddy!” shared an Instagram user. “This is the sweetest picture ever,” posted another. “Awwww your daughter was amazing in the movie,” expressed a third. “Aww how cute ARHHHH‼” commented a fourth. “So adorable. I loved seeing her in the film, it made the ending 100x better,” wrote a fifth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON