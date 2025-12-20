Christmas magic unfolds at Dublin airport as Santa witnesses joyful surprise proposal. Watch

With Christmas just around the corner, a heartwarming clip shared by the official Instagram handle of Dublin airport has captured the internet’s attention for all the right reasons. The short video shows a man dropping to one knee inside the busy terminal, holding a ring and proposing to his partner. The woman appears visibly surprised and emotional as she listens, surrounded by the festive bustle of the airport. A surprise proposal at Dublin airport turned festive as Santa and passengers applauded the couple.(Instagram/dublinairport)

In the background, a group of school children wearing Santa caps add to the seasonal charm, turning an ordinary travel day into a moment of shared joy. As the man asks, “Will you marry me”, the woman responds with an immediate and emotional yes, drawing smiles from those nearby.

Santa joins the celebration

What truly elevates the moment is the unexpected presence of a man dressed as Santa Claus, who happens to spot the proposal as it unfolds. He pauses, watches with delight and soon joins fellow passengers in clapping for the couple. As the applause grows, Santa steps forward, congratulates them warmly and offers the newly engaged pair a heartfelt hug.

Take a look here at the clip:

The text overlaid on the clip reads, “A Christmas proposal at Dublin airport”, while the airport’s official Instagram caption adds, “When Santa happens to be walking by your proposal at the airport”.

Internet reacts with love

The clip quickly drew reactions online, with viewers sharing their delight in the comments. One user wrote, “This is the kind of Christmas content we all need right now”. Another commented, “Imagine getting engaged and Santa is your first witness. Absolutely magical”. A third added, “Airports can be stressful but this made me smile so much”. Others echoed similar sentiments, saying, “She will remember this forever” and “The kids in the background make it even cuter”. One viewer summed it up perfectly, writing, “Santa’s hug at the end is everything”.