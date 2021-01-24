Hippo birthday to you: Hippopotamus Fiona celebrates 4th birthday at Cincinnati Zoo

Today, January 24, marks a special occasion. On this extraordinary day, four years ago, almost everyone's favourite baby hippo, Fiona graced the Earth for the very first time. Now, Cincinnati Zoo has shared a wholesome Instagram post in honour of Fiona's fourth birthday. All 'team Fiona' members must check out this share. And if you're not a member of 'team Fiona', you may ask? Well, seeing this adorable post may actually make you want to join 'team Fiona'.

Cincinnati Zoo shared this image on their official Instagram account on January 24. The caption shared alongside the post reads, "Happy 4th birthday Fiona! We’re so proud of how far she’s come since being born six weeks premature and weighing only 29 pounds! She's celebrating today with her care team, a frozen fruit cake and her mom Bibi! Help us celebrate our little (1,568 pound) hippo all day". The hashtag #TeamFiona was shared with the picture, which shows the baby hippo with her frozen fruit cake.

Check out the entire post here:

If looking at that photo made you go 'aww', then know that you're not alone. Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform less than two hours ago, this share has captured netizens' attention. The post currently has almost 23,500 likes and has simultaneously amassed many appreciative comments. Given the post's high cuteness quotient, it is no surprise that these numbers are quickly rising.

Many Instagram users left happy birthday wishes for Fiona in the comments section of the share. One person said, "Happy birthday Fiona".

Another individual wrote, "Happy birthday sweet Fiona". "Happy Birthday, precious girl!" read one comment under the share.

What are your thoughts on this post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON