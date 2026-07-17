‘City feels like a retirement destination’: Man says Bengaluru weather leaves him unproductive

Bengaluru’s pleasant weather is often counted among the biggest reasons people enjoy living in the city. However, for one visitor, the cool and cloudy conditions have had the opposite effect, leaving him feeling unusually lazy and unproductive.

A man questioned how Bengaluru residents managed to work in the city’s cool, sleep inducing weather. (Instagram/notsopujari)

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(Also read: Man compares Hyderabad and Bengaluru after 5 months, says one city wins on food, the other on weather)

In a video shared on Instagram, comedian Shubham Pujari humorously questioned how Bengaluru residents wake up every morning, get ready and manage to work despite the city’s sleep inducing weather.

“Dear Bengaluru, we need to talk”

“I have a question for the people of Bengaluru: how do you manage to work here? How do you wake up in the morning, get ready and go to the office? What motivates you? Are you all trapped under massive loans or something? Because honestly, I just cannot work in this weather,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Pujari explained that he visits Bengaluru every couple of months for stand up shows but feels extremely unproductive whenever he is in the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pujari explained that he visits Bengaluru every couple of months for stand up shows but feels extremely unproductive whenever he is in the city. {{/usCountry}}

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“I come here every couple of months for stand up shows, and every single time, I feel incredibly unproductive. All I want to do is lie in bed, wrap myself in a blanket, keep the fan running at speed three, scroll through my phone all day, sleep and relax. This city feels like a retirement destination, man,” he added.

Comparing Bengaluru with Delhi, he said that a cup of tea usually helps him return to his routine in the national capital. However, even several cups of tea had failed to make him feel active in Bengaluru.

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“Here, I have already had two or three cups of tea since morning, and I still feel completely sluggish and heavy. Is there some kind of manual for working here? Does the government provide special training the moment you enter the city?” he asked.

He then praised residents for managing to remain productive and joked that even those earning ₹10,000 or ₹15,000 in Bengaluru could dominate professionally in another city.

Watch the clip here:

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Internet joins the conversation

The video was posted with the caption, “Dear Bengaluru, we need to talk,” and prompted several humorous reactions.

(Also read: Woman calls Bengaluru ‘Europe in India’, says city has everything despite traffic woes: ‘My take? 5/5’)

One user wrote, “The weather is a productivity killer.” Another said, “Wait until Monday traffic.” Someone joked, “We work from under blankets.” Another user said, “Coffee keeps Bengaluru running.” One person wrote, “The struggle is absolutely real.” Another added, “This weather demands a nap,” while a user simply commented, “Welcome to Bengaluru life.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)