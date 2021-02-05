Home / Trending / City worker climbs down vent in New York to retrieve woman’s ring, earns praise
trending

City worker climbs down vent in New York to retrieve woman’s ring, earns praise

“Our Hero this week is MOW Infrastructure Supervisor Shawn Fallon!" reads a part of the post shared detailing the incident.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:28 AM IST
The image shows "hero" Shawn Fallon.(Facebook/@mta)

In today’s edition of sweet stories that may make you smile, here is the tale of how a New York City worker helped a woman get back a ring that belonged to her late grandmother. Shared on New York City Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s official Facebook page, the incident may leave you happy.

“Our Hero this week is MOW Infrastructure Supervisor Shawn Fallon! Last week, a customer accidentally dropped her late grandmother's ring down a vent near Grand Central Terminal. Shawn was quickly was on the scene, going into the vent himself and finding the ring. We're thankful for you, Shawn!” reads the post. The share is complete with an image of the Fallon who is now hailed as “hero” by netizens.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared, the post has garnered several reactions and comments. Netizens lauded Fallon’s efforts in the comments section.

“Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear vests!” wrote a Facebook user. “Aw! Shawn you are the best,” congratulated another. “Great job thank you for helping this lady,” commented a third. “What a wonderful guy,” wrote a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this incident?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
facebook picture

Related Stories

trending

Co-workers raise money to replace man’s stolen scooter. Watch wholesome video

PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:42 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP