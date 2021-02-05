City worker climbs down vent in New York to retrieve woman’s ring, earns praise

In today’s edition of sweet stories that may make you smile, here is the tale of how a New York City worker helped a woman get back a ring that belonged to her late grandmother. Shared on New York City Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s official Facebook page, the incident may leave you happy.

“Our Hero this week is MOW Infrastructure Supervisor Shawn Fallon! Last week, a customer accidentally dropped her late grandmother's ring down a vent near Grand Central Terminal. Shawn was quickly was on the scene, going into the vent himself and finding the ring. We're thankful for you, Shawn!” reads the post. The share is complete with an image of the Fallon who is now hailed as “hero” by netizens.

Since being shared, the post has garnered several reactions and comments. Netizens lauded Fallon’s efforts in the comments section.

“Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear vests!” wrote a Facebook user. “Aw! Shawn you are the best,” congratulated another. “Great job thank you for helping this lady,” commented a third. “What a wonderful guy,” wrote a fourth.

