Home / Trending / Clip of otters playing with ice will ‘otter-matically’ make your smile. Watch
trending

Clip of otters playing with ice will ‘otter-matically’ make your smile. Watch

“Some videos you just can’t stop watching! This is one of them!” wrote a Twitter user while reacting to the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 05:56 PM IST
The image shows an otter getting inside a tub filled with ice.(Twitter/@OregonZoo)

The Internet is filled with various kinds of videos. Among them, the clips capturing the antics of the animals never fail to make us smile. Just like this clip showing otters enjoying playing with ice cubes.

Shared on Twitter handle of Oregon Zoo, the video is too cute to handle. The video opens to show an otter jumping in on a tub filled with ice. After a few seconds, others also join in.

“Set the ice machine to ottermatic,” reads the caption shared with the video. Take a look:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Mysterious animal’ lurking in the tree in Poland turns out to be this

This doggo has a musical treat for everyone and it involves wind chimes. Watch

Seller in Coimbatore asks people to take biryani for free if they’re hungry

Man orders apples from supermarket, gets iPhone instead. Here’s what happened

Since being posted, it has gathered more than two lakh views – and counting. The video has also accumulated nearly 16,000 likes. People had a lot to say about the super cute clip.

“The little cronchy sounds? The wee hands? When they are all in there together at the end? How dare they, honestly,” shared a Twitter user. “So refreshing,” shared another. “Some videos you just can’t stop watching! This is one of them!” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cute twitter video

Related Stories

trending

This doggo has a musical treat for everyone and it involves wind chimes. Watch

PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 03:06 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP