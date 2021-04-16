Clip of otters playing with ice will ‘otter-matically’ make your smile. Watch

The Internet is filled with various kinds of videos. Among them, the clips capturing the antics of the animals never fail to make us smile. Just like this clip showing otters enjoying playing with ice cubes.

Shared on Twitter handle of Oregon Zoo, the video is too cute to handle. The video opens to show an otter jumping in on a tub filled with ice. After a few seconds, others also join in.

“Set the ice machine to ottermatic,” reads the caption shared with the video. Take a look:

Since being posted, it has gathered more than two lakh views – and counting. The video has also accumulated nearly 16,000 likes. People had a lot to say about the super cute clip.

“The little cronchy sounds? The wee hands? When they are all in there together at the end? How dare they, honestly,” shared a Twitter user. “So refreshing,” shared another. “Some videos you just can’t stop watching! This is one of them!” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

