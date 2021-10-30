Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cobras enjoy cool weather at Patna Zoo, video leaves people amazed

Dipak Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Department, shared the video on Twitter.
The video has left people in awe.(Twitter/@DipakKrIAS)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 07:31 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

A video of two cobras have left people amazed. Dipak Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Department, Government of Bihar, shared the video on Twitter. There is a chance that the clip will intrigue you too.

“A pair of Indian Cobra enjoying cool weather at #Patna Zoo.With their threatening hoods and intimidating upright postures, they're considered among some of the most iconic snakes on planet. Their elegance, prideful stance and venomous bite have made them both respected and feared,” he wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the post:

The post has been shared earlier today. The clip has gathered more than 1,600 views, till being posted. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Beautiful,” wrote a Twitter user. “Nature is ultimate,” expressed another. “Rhythm of nature,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

