Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Cockapoo dog gives human a 'thank you' hug every time he goes out. Watch
trending

Cockapoo dog gives human a 'thank you' hug every time he goes out. Watch

In this video, we see a mini Cockapoo dog who gets so grateful and happy that she gives her human a ‘thank you’ hug when she is being taken out for a walk.
Luna the Cockapoo dog gives her human a ‘thank you’ hug before walk. (instagram/@lunatheminicockapoo)
Published on Nov 05, 2021 04:54 PM IST
By Sohini Sengupta

Dogs can add joy to just about any day, when you are going out or coming back from anywhere - be it for work, to run some errands, or just to socialise.

With their cute jumps or lovable licks all over your face, no amount of sadness or worry can stand a chance to get you down. Because why fear when doggo is here?

In this video, we see a mini Cockapoo dog of mixed breed called Luna. She is a mix of Cocker Spaniel and Poodle. But, instead of getting excited when her human comes back home, this dog gets so grateful and happy when she is being taken out for a walk.

She ends up giving the human a warm hug to express how thankful she is! “It’s the cutest thing ever!” reads the caption to this heartwarming video.

Watch the sweet gesture of gratefulness from the adorable pooch right here:

RELATED STORIES

“My CavaPoo does the same when I get home from work,” said an individual - hinting at the fact that their dog is a mix of a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and a Poodle.

Another Instagram user said: “Wait...my pup does the same thing. And gives me kisses if I’m driving her somewhere”.

What do you think about this overjoyed and thankful pooch and her interaction with her human?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dogs
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sania Mirza gives hand to husband Shoaib Malik, this is how he reacts. Watch

'Distinguished gentleman': Himalayan cat sits on top of door, looks cute. Watch

Dogs engage in yawning duel. Watch video for your daily dose of cuteness

Alpaca wearing a bow, eats blueberries out of person's hand. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP