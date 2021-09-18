Cockatoos sit in balcony to enjoy sunset at Hamilton Island in Australia. Watch

In today’s edition of cute videos that may also make you say wow, here’s a clip of a few feathery creatures enjoying a sunset. There is a chance that you will end up watching the incredible video more than once.

The video is shared on the official Instagram account of Australia’s tourism department. “These cheeky locals know where to find the best seat in the house for a @hamiltonisland sunset,” reads a part of the caption shared along with the post. The post also explains that the video was captured by a digital content creator who goes by the name twosometravellers on Instagram. The next few lines of the post describes more about the cockatoos and the spectacular place.

“Known for its resident #cockatoos and spectacular views, #HamiltonIsland is the largest of the 74 islands that make up the #Whitsundays. No visit to 'Hamo' is complete without exploring the #GreatBarrierReef. Grab your snorkel and admire the famous rainbow coral up close, or cruise your way towards the white sands of the iconic #WhitehavenBeach,” reads the rest of the caption.

Take a look at the incredible video:

The post, since being shared, has gathered nearly 6.2 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share different reactions.

“Last time we left the balcony open in this hotel, these gangsters opened 3 bags of chips and ate on my bed. The cockatoos are definitely a tourist attraction in there,” shared an Instagram user. “I would wake up to these views any day,” shared another. “Fabulous,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

