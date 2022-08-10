Coffee mug featuring tic-tac-toe game is on Anand Mahindra's bucket list. Here's why

Industrialist Anand Mahindra's posts on social media go viral in no time, thanks to their quirky nature. And his latest share is no exception. Taking it to Twitter, the chairperson of Mahindra Group posted an image of a printed coffee mug featuring a tic-tac-toe game with a powerful message. He even shared, with his 9.6 million followers, his desire to buy one such coffee mug.

"I'm going to get this mug. Clever. The solution to a problem often lies by joining the dots with something OUTSIDE your own ecosystem…," wrote Anand Mahindra while sharing the image. It shows a coffee mug featuring a tic-tac-toe game where X wins. However, there's a twist to it. The text above the game 'Think Outside The Box' helps complete the game in favour of X.

Take a look at Anand Mahindra's tweet below:

The tweet was shared by Mahindra a few hours ago. It has since garnered more than 5,700 likes and over 428 retweets. The share has even prompted people to share their thoughts in the comments section.

"Checkmate," posted an individual while sharing an image where he struck out the Os, the same way the Xs were struck out. He earned a round of applause from Anand Mahindra for his creative thinking.

A Twitter user pointed out, "Indeed ..but thinking...if the down print was little more on right...than O could have been the winner... it's all abt who gets what." "True but it depends , how economic, ergonomic or ecological would be that outside kick to the goal post . In the zeal for scoring goal from outside the box, one may end up being offside or outside the field ( both problem & solution)," expressed another individual.

"When life seems difficult just explore deep & wide… the gate to come out and reaching success path opens for persistent & focused action! Thanks Anand ji for the enlightenment," wrote a third.

