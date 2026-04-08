Co-founder recalls heartwarming ride as a blind passenger with a deaf Uber driver: ‘No conversation, still understood’

Sometimes, a simple cab ride can turn into an unforgettable experience. For one co-founder, what started as a routine trip quickly became a story of connection and trust.

Despite both facing their own challenges, the trip went smoothly from start to finish.(Pexels/Representational Image)

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Aishwarya T V Pillai, co-founder of Grailmaker Innovations based in Hyderabad, shared her experience on LinkedIn.

Pillai, who is visually impaired, shared her experience of taking a ride with an Uber driver who was deaf.

According to the post, Pillai was first tempted to cancel the ride. Not because of doubt, but out of curiosity about how it would go. However, she decided to continue and see how the journey would unfold.

“For a second, I thought of cancelling. Not out of doubt, just curiosity doing somersaults,” she wrote.

Also Read: Deaf driver finds unexpected connection when deaf passenger responds in sign language. Watch

Communication beyond words:

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{{^usCountry}} Despite both having challenges, the trip went smoothly. When she got into the car, the driver seemed to understand her needs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite both having challenges, the trip went smoothly. When she got into the car, the driver seemed to understand her needs. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} They communicated using messages on a phone and simple gestures, and the journey continued without problems. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They communicated using messages on a phone and simple gestures, and the journey continued without problems. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I typed on my phone. Showed him the OTP with my fingers like I was cracking a secret code.” Pillai wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I typed on my phone. Showed him the OTP with my fingers like I was cracking a secret code.” Pillai wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During the ride, Pillai asked to be dropped right at the entrance of her destination instead of nearby. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the ride, Pillai asked to be dropped right at the entrance of her destination instead of nearby. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The driver understood and changed the drop-off point. After reaching the building, the driver called a security guard to help guide her safely inside. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The driver understood and changed the drop-off point. After reaching the building, the driver called a security guard to help guide her safely inside. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “He comes back with a security guard to guide me right to the entrance. No conversation. Still understood everything. That ride? 5 stars. For both of us,” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He comes back with a security guard to guide me right to the entrance. No conversation. Still understood everything. That ride? 5 stars. For both of us,” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds.

Also Read: Bengaluru's speech-impaired cab driver offers discounted airport rides with water, napkins, and books, wins hearts

Check out the post here:

Here's how people reacted to the post:

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LinkedIn users reacted positively to the post, praising the understanding and patience shown by both the blind passenger and the deaf driver.

Many highlighted the ride as a reminder of how small acts of care and attention can make a big difference for people with disabilities.

One of the users commented, “This is such a powerful reminder that communication isn’t limited to words - it’s about intent, effort, and empathy.”

A second user commented, “This made me tear up. Two people, different limitations, zero fuss - just figured it out.”

A third user commented, “Two different worlds and somehow, they met in the simplest, most beautiful way.”

A fourth user commented, “Such a heartwarming experience to read.”

“What a brilliant narrative of how things just work in silence when the participants are simply concerned about the outcome,” another user commented.

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