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Co-founder recalls heartwarming ride as a blind passenger with a deaf Uber driver: ‘No conversation, still understood’

Aishwarya T V Pillai, co-founder of Grailmaker Innovations, shared her experience on LinkedIn.

Published on: Apr 08, 2026 06:02 pm IST
By Sakshi Sah
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Sometimes, a simple cab ride can turn into an unforgettable experience. For one co-founder, what started as a routine trip quickly became a story of connection and trust.

Despite both facing their own challenges, the trip went smoothly from start to finish.(Pexels/Representational Image)

Aishwarya T V Pillai, co-founder of Grailmaker Innovations based in Hyderabad, shared her experience on LinkedIn.

Pillai, who is visually impaired, shared her experience of taking a ride with an Uber driver who was deaf.

According to the post, Pillai was first tempted to cancel the ride. Not because of doubt, but out of curiosity about how it would go. However, she decided to continue and see how the journey would unfold.

“For a second, I thought of cancelling. Not out of doubt, just curiosity doing somersaults,” she wrote.

Also Read: Deaf driver finds unexpected connection when deaf passenger responds in sign language. Watch

Communication beyond words:

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds.

Also Read: Bengaluru's speech-impaired cab driver offers discounted airport rides with water, napkins, and books, wins hearts

Check out the post here:

Here's how people reacted to the post:

LinkedIn users reacted positively to the post, praising the understanding and patience shown by both the blind passenger and the deaf driver.

Many highlighted the ride as a reminder of how small acts of care and attention can make a big difference for people with disabilities.

One of the users commented, “This is such a powerful reminder that communication isn’t limited to words - it’s about intent, effort, and empathy.”

A second user commented, “This made me tear up. Two people, different limitations, zero fuss - just figured it out.”

A third user commented, “Two different worlds and somehow, they met in the simplest, most beautiful way.”

A fourth user commented, “Such a heartwarming experience to read.”

“What a brilliant narrative of how things just work in silence when the participants are simply concerned about the outcome,” another user commented.

 
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