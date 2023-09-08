College students dance to Oo Antava, set stage on fire. Watch

A dance video that has left many people stunned shows a group of college students dancing to the song Oo Antava. The video of their dance has since gone viral.

Snapshot of the students dancing to Oo Antava.(Instagram/@Vedangi Sharad Bhujbal)

The clip was shared by Instagram user Vedangi Sharad Bhujbal. It opens to show a group of college students, dressed in traditional attire, taking the centre stage and dancing to the popular track from the film Pushpa. Their amazing dance received massive cheers from the audience. (Also Read: Duo dances to Pushpa’s Oo Antava, leaves people spellbound. Watch viral video)

Watch the video of the college students dancing to Oo Antava here:

This post was shared just a few days ago. Since being shared, it has been viewed more than 2.6 million times. The share also has garnered several likes and comments.

About the song Oo Antava:

This song is from the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. It has been picturised on Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. Oo Antava has been sung by Kanika Kapoor with lyrics from Raqueeb Alam.