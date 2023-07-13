Colorado college taken by surprise after bear spotted on campus

Imagine this, you are roaming around your university campus and suddenly you come across a bear. What would you do in such a case? Well, this may seem like a scene out of a movie, but believe it or not, recently a bear was spotted roaming around a section of the University of Colorado Boulder campus.

Bear spotted on Colorado university campus.(Twitter/@CUBoulderPolice)

As soon as the bear was spotted, the university police alerted the students through Twitter. They wrote, "CUPD and @COParksWildlife are expanding the closure area near the UMC due to a bear in the area. Please avoid the UMC south terrace entrance/exit. Vendor service area also closed. Sidewalk remains closed near underpass."

Take a look at the tweet made by CU Boulder Police here:

The university police had even put a closure near some areas to ensure safety. After the bear was removed from the area, they shared another update. CU Boulder Police shared in a tweet, "CUPD has lifted the closure near the UMC south terrace, vendor service area and SE sidewalk from Euclid to Broadway underpass. Thank you @COParksWildlife for a quick response and assistance with a bear in the area." They also added, "The bear was relocated by @COParksWildlife and there is no ongoing safety concern. Thank you for your patience as we rerouted pedestrian and vehicle traffic this afternoon!"

These posts were shared just a day ago. Since being shared, they have been viewed by several people. Many have also liked and commented on these posts.

Check out a few reactions from people here:

An individual wrote, "Oh man, such a sleepy baby." A second Twitter user joked, "Every time there is a bear on campus- I am not. Sigh." A third added, "He thought it was the Conference on World Bears." What do you think about this?

