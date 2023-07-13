Colorado college taken by surprise after bear spotted on campus
A bear was spotted on the University of Colorado Boulder campus, prompting police to issue alerts and close certain areas. The bear has since been relocated.
Imagine this, you are roaming around your university campus and suddenly you come across a bear. What would you do in such a case? Well, this may seem like a scene out of a movie, but believe it or not, recently a bear was spotted roaming around a section of the University of Colorado Boulder campus.
As soon as the bear was spotted, the university police alerted the students through Twitter. They wrote, "CUPD and @COParksWildlife are expanding the closure area near the UMC due to a bear in the area. Please avoid the UMC south terrace entrance/exit. Vendor service area also closed. Sidewalk remains closed near underpass."
The university police had even put a closure near some areas to ensure safety. After the bear was removed from the area, they shared another update. CU Boulder Police shared in a tweet, "CUPD has lifted the closure near the UMC south terrace, vendor service area and SE sidewalk from Euclid to Broadway underpass. Thank you @COParksWildlife for a quick response and assistance with a bear in the area." They also added, "The bear was relocated by @COParksWildlife and there is no ongoing safety concern. Thank you for your patience as we rerouted pedestrian and vehicle traffic this afternoon!"
These posts were shared just a day ago. Since being shared, they have been viewed by several people. Many have also liked and commented on these posts.
An individual wrote, "Oh man, such a sleepy baby." A second Twitter user joked, "Every time there is a bear on campus- I am not. Sigh." A third added, "He thought it was the Conference on World Bears." What do you think about this?