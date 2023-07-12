Home / Trending / 3 police cars rushed to find 'screaming woman' only to discover it was a parrot

3 police cars rushed to find 'screaming woman' only to discover it was a parrot

ByVrinda Jain
Jul 12, 2023 11:07 PM IST

Police in Canvey Island, UK, were called to a home after a resident reported hearing a woman screaming. It turned out to be a noisy parrot.

After a UK resident heard a 'woman screaming' in their neighborhood, they quickly rushed to call the police. Soon, the Essex Police dispatched three vehicles to Steve Wood's home in Canvey Island on Tuesday, July 11. However, when the police reached the scene, they were stunned to discover that the 'screaming woman' was in fact a noisy parrot.

3 police cars rushed to find 'screaming woman' only to discover it was a parrot.(Unsplash)
3 police cars rushed to find 'screaming woman' only to discover it was a parrot.(Unsplash)

Steve Woods, a man from Canvey Island has kept birds for 21 years. He currently has budgies, blue-and-gold macaws, a Hahn's macaw, two Amazon parrots, eight Indian ringnecks, and green-winged macaws among other species. Wood shared with BBC that his birds are generally vocal during morning, however on that particular day, one of the parrots, called Freddie was being particularly hormonal.

Also Read: Elephant falls while chasing birds, then runs to its mama. Watch

"I thought, 'Oh my God what have I done?' I opened the door to two laughing police officers, and they said, 'Don't worry mate, I think we've got this one sussed. I said, 'What have I done?', and they said, 'We have had a report that there is a woman screaming for help in your house, and we have come to check everything is OK.'" Wood told BBC Essex. He further added, "Police have done the right thing, and the caller has done the right thing - there is no bad feelings on my part."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out