After a UK resident heard a 'woman screaming' in their neighborhood, they quickly rushed to call the police. Soon, the Essex Police dispatched three vehicles to Steve Wood's home in Canvey Island on Tuesday, July 11. However, when the police reached the scene, they were stunned to discover that the 'screaming woman' was in fact a noisy parrot. 3 police cars rushed to find 'screaming woman' only to discover it was a parrot.(Unsplash)

Steve Woods, a man from Canvey Island has kept birds for 21 years. He currently has budgies, blue-and-gold macaws, a Hahn's macaw, two Amazon parrots, eight Indian ringnecks, and green-winged macaws among other species. Wood shared with BBC that his birds are generally vocal during morning, however on that particular day, one of the parrots, called Freddie was being particularly hormonal.

"I thought, 'Oh my God what have I done?' I opened the door to two laughing police officers, and they said, 'Don't worry mate, I think we've got this one sussed. I said, 'What have I done?', and they said, 'We have had a report that there is a woman screaming for help in your house, and we have come to check everything is OK.'" Wood told BBC Essex. He further added, "Police have done the right thing, and the caller has done the right thing - there is no bad feelings on my part."