Fire breaks out at car showroom in West Delhi, no casualties: Police

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 12, 2023 12:51 PM IST

A fire at a car showroom in West Delhi's Mayapuri area destroyed several vehicles. No injuries reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.

A fire broke out at a car showroom in West Delhi’s Mayapuri area on Wednesday morning, police said, adding a few vehicles were destroyed.

(Representative Photo)
Delhi Fire Services director Atul Garg said that a call about the fire was received at 7.25am. “Altogether, 19 fire tenders were pressed into service. The cause of the fire is not yet known,” he said.

Vichitra Veer, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (west), said the Mayapuri police station staff learned about a fire at Mahindra Service Centre in B-53 Mayapuri Phase-I during patrolling, and a team of police and fire officials were rushed to the spot immediately.

Around 15-20 vehicles got burnt partially or completely, he added.

“None of the showroom staff was stuck inside or has been hurt. As of now, the fire is under control,” DCP Veer said.

