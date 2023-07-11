Elephant falls while chasing birds, then runs to its mama. Watch

The Internet is full of content that can vary from being funny to informative. Many such videos also often go viral on social media. And, if you’re someone who is interested in watching all kinds of animal-related videos on the net, we have something that you cannot miss out on. In an adorable video, you can see a baby elephant chasing a group of birds. Elephant falls while chasing birds.(Twitter/@buitengebieden)

“Baby elephant chasing birds,” wrote Twitter page @buitengebieden as they shared a video on the microblogging platform. The clip shows a baby elephant on the ground. There are also a few birds right beside it. After the elephant notices the birds, it starts chasing them. As the elephant is running, at one point it even tumbles down. However, it gets back up and runs to its mama.

Watch the adorable video of the baby elephant chasing birds here:

This post was shared just a few days ago. Since being shared, it has been viewed over 17 million times. The share has also received several likes and comments.

See what people are saying about this video here:

An individual commented, “Awww so pure & innocent. Lil baby ran to its mom a lil embarrassed it fell.” A second added, “That’s so cute!” A third shared, “I love those creatures so damn much.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON