Home / Trending / Elephant falls while chasing birds, then runs to its mama. Watch

Elephant falls while chasing birds, then runs to its mama. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Jul 11, 2023 09:23 PM IST

A video of a baby elephant chasing birds has gone viral, with over 17 million views. The adorable clip shows the elephant stumbling but quickly recovering.

The Internet is full of content that can vary from being funny to informative. Many such videos also often go viral on social media. And, if you’re someone who is interested in watching all kinds of animal-related videos on the net, we have something that you cannot miss out on. In an adorable video, you can see a baby elephant chasing a group of birds.

Elephant falls while chasing birds.(Twitter/@buitengebieden)
Elephant falls while chasing birds.(Twitter/@buitengebieden)

Also Read: Man stops charging elephant by raising his hand. Watch

“Baby elephant chasing birds,” wrote Twitter page @buitengebieden as they shared a video on the microblogging platform. The clip shows a baby elephant on the ground. There are also a few birds right beside it. After the elephant notices the birds, it starts chasing them. As the elephant is running, at one point it even tumbles down. However, it gets back up and runs to its mama.

Watch the adorable video of the baby elephant chasing birds here:

This post was shared just a few days ago. Since being shared, it has been viewed over 17 million times. The share has also received several likes and comments.

See what people are saying about this video here:

An individual commented, “Awww so pure & innocent. Lil baby ran to its mom a lil embarrassed it fell.” A second added, “That’s so cute!” A third shared, “I love those creatures so damn much.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out